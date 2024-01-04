Colder weather settles in across Colorado for the next 3 to 5 days

DENVER — Colder weather is now settling in across Colorado and we're going to see a series of storms roll through the region over the next three to five days.

You'll see more cloud cover and areas of dense fog across northeastern Colorado Thursday morning. Light snow will develop along the Front Range this afternoon and we could see some slick conditions through early Friday.

Temperatures will be about 10 degrees colder than Wednesday, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s Thursday afternoon.

We'll see another chance of light snow on Friday night, with some slick conditions again early Saturday morning.

Totals between Thursday afternoon and early Saturday will likely be around 1 to 3 inches for the Denver metro area, with some of the heavier totals south along the Palmer Divide. Lighter snow is likely north near Fort Collins and Greeley.

Heavier snow can be expected over central and southern Colorado with 5 to 10 inches of snow possible Wednesday night through Friday morning.

Skies will clear for Saturday as the first storm spins off to the southeast of Colorado, but temperatures will remain chilly with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s for lower elevations and upper 20s to low 30s in the mountains.

A stronger storm system and colder air will impact the mountains and the plains, starting Sunday afternoon and continuing into next Monday.

