Colder this weekend, with more snow for the mountains and NE plains

DENVER —Springtime in the Rockies can be a bit "rocky" as far as the weather is concerned and that pattern will certainly be with us through the weekend.

The northeastern plains are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 3pm, with snow, cold and high winds. Down over southeastern Colorado, expect dry, but windy conditions, with elevated Fire Danger.

Denver is not under any advisories Saturday, but expect chilly temperatures and gusty winds at times. Highs today will stay in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

In the mountains, the northern high country should pick up 4 to 8 inches of snow with 3 to 6 inches expected for the central mountains.

Sunday will be cold with some light snow or flurries. Highs will be in the 40s for lower elevations, but only in the 20s in the mountains.

The chilly weather will stick around on Monday, followed by warmer temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday.

