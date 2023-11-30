A cold front is now rolling through the region. Expect increasing clouds, with some snow developing in the mountains by Thursday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 30s to near 40 on Thursday and Friday in the Denver area. Light snow is possible across the plains on Friday, but quite a bit more is expected in the mountains.

The weather will stay cool and unsettled for the mountains through the weekend with periods of snow that will accumulate to 8 to 16 inches by late Sunday. Expect great early season skiing, but snow and slick driving conditions in the high country.

Denver and the plains will be cool under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will stay in the 40s through the weekend, and we could see a few more flurries early Sunday. Sunday may also get rather windy with gusty northwest winds.

Monday will be milder with highs in the 50s. Expect readings near 60 degrees weather by Wednesday of next week.

Cold will roll through Colorado on Thursday

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.