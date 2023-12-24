Cold, snowy and breezy this Christmas Eve

We are waking up to a winter wonderland, in spots, across Colorado this Sunday. Snow showers and cold temperatures remain through the day this Christmas Eve.

The mountains will see snow off and on through Sunday with treacherous travel at times. Far northeastern Colorado will see the heavier snow this afternoon, with strong winds and limited visibility at times.

In Denver, expect cold and blustery conditions on Christmas Eve. Bundle up and be prepared for lingering snow showers through the Broncos game on Sunday evening. Temperatures during the game will only be in the 20s.

Heavier bands of snow are likely across the NE plains today. Winter Weather Advisories and a Winter Storm Warning out near Burlington remains in effect until 5 p.m. Sunday.

Skies gradually clear on Christmas Day with temperatures staying chilly in the mid to upper 30s.

Drier weather will settle in for the rest of next week. We will see partly cloudy skies with highs back to the 40s.

