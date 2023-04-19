Cold front pushes across Colorado today

DENVER — Temperatures will cool today as a cold front rolls into Colorado. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms and some mountain snow. Highs will drop back into the upper 50s to low 60s on the plains and 30s to mid-40s in the mountains.

Rain showers will develop this afternoon across the plains and that could lead to some wet roads for the commute. Light snow is possible tonight, but little to no accumulation is expected by early Thursday.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday, with another chance for a little rain and snow on the plains.

The mountains will receive 4 to 8 inches of snow over the next couple of days. Temperatures will stay in the 40s to near 50 on the plains, with 30s in the mountains.

Saturday will remain cool and unsettled with more snow possible for the mountains and rain and snow showers for the Front Range. Highs will be near 50 degrees.

Warmer and drier weather will return Sunday and Monday with highs back in the 60s.

