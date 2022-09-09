Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Cold front now racing in across northeastern Colorado

About 30 degrees cooler in Denver this afternoon, cool and soggy across parts of Colorado on Saturday
A cold front is now racing into northern Colorado and will bring a nice break from the heat. We'll see highs in the upper 60s across the Denver metro area Friday.
lisa weather 9-9-22.jpg
Posted at 5:56 AM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 08:09:11-04

DENVER — After another record breaking day on Thursday, a cold front is now racing into northern Colorado and it will be about 30 degrees cooler Friday!

The cold front will usher in much cooler temperatures across northern Colorado. There will be some low clouds in the morning across the northeastern plains, giving way to mostly sunny conditions in the afternoon with a few isolated showers.

Saturday may feel much more like fall with highs in the mid-50s to around 60 degrees. There will be showers again on Saturday.

Sunday and Monday will be dry and warmer again, with highs back in the low 80s Sunday and around 90 degrees on Monday.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms will arrive next Tuesday and Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Kay — now off the coast of Baja, California — swirl over the central Rockies.

Despite the recent hot and dry weather, there are reports of the aspen beginning to change color, keep an eye out for those first signs of gold!

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020