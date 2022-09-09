Cold front now racing in across northeastern Colorado

DENVER — After another record breaking day on Thursday, a cold front is now racing into northern Colorado and it will be about 30 degrees cooler Friday!

The cold front will usher in much cooler temperatures across northern Colorado. There will be some low clouds in the morning across the northeastern plains, giving way to mostly sunny conditions in the afternoon with a few isolated showers.

Saturday may feel much more like fall with highs in the mid-50s to around 60 degrees. There will be showers again on Saturday.

Sunday and Monday will be dry and warmer again, with highs back in the low 80s Sunday and around 90 degrees on Monday.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms will arrive next Tuesday and Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Kay — now off the coast of Baja, California — swirl over the central Rockies.

Despite the recent hot and dry weather, there are reports of the aspen beginning to change color, keep an eye out for those first signs of gold!

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.