Cold front hits Colorado's eastern plains

DENVER — A cold front is racing in across northeastern Colorado. We're seeing fog, low 40s and a little drizzle for the morning commute.

Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s across northeastern Colorado. The low clouds and chilly weather will mostly hold east of the Continental Divide, with sunshine and milder conditions over western Colorado.

Skies will clear out for the weekend and temperatures will rebound to the 60s to near 70 on Saturday and climb to the low to mid-70s on Sunday. In the mountains, more mild and pleasant weather is expected with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Right now is prime time for checking out the golden glow of the aspens! We have some wonderful suggestions for routes to take to see the best views with the help of our leaf peeping guide.

Early next week will be warm and dry, but there are some indications on the longer range forecast models of a cooler and wetter period coming by the middle of the month, with freezing overnight temperatures and perhaps even our first snowfall — we will keep watching!

Denver7 Weather

