Cold front hits Colorado Wednesday night, with a chance for light snow through early Thanksgiving

DENVER — The next cold front will move into Colorado Wednesday. The winds will pick up and light snow will develop in the mountains by early afternoon. Highs will still reach near 50 degrees in Denver with upper 50s to low 60s ahead of the front across southeastern Colorado.

The front will move through the Denver area by mid-afternoon with increasing clouds and a chilly north wind behind the front. Light snow can be expected Wednesday night and early Thanksgiving morning.

The snow will be a trace to an inch from downtown Denver to the north and 1 to 2 inches on the south side of Denver to Surrey Ridge. Monument Hill may see 2 to 4 inches of snow. The mountains can expect 3 to 6 inches of fresh powder.

This system should pass quickly, with clearing skies and highs in the mid-to upper 30s on Thanksgiving afternoon.

Drier and warmer weather will return for the end of the week and will linger through the weekend. Highs are expected in the upper 40s for Friday and mid-to upper 50s on Saturday and Sunday.

A new storm should bring a chance for snow and colder weather to Colorado by the middle of next week.

Denver7 Weather

