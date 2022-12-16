Cold but sunny across the Denver metro area this afternoon

DENVER — Cold winds from the recent storm will keep Colorado in a chilly weather pattern for one more day.

Friday will be another cold day with morning lows in the single digits and daytime highs only in the upper 20s to low 30s.

The weather will warm a bit through the weekend, with highs in the low to mid 40s on Saturday and Sunday. We'll see more sunshine statewide, with some breezy conditions and 20s in the mountains.

The winds will pick up on Wednesday, with another round of cold weather to round out the week. We'll see highs in the 40s on Wednesday but drop into the 20s on Thursday.

Denver7 Weather

