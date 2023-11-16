Cloudy with mild temperatures across the Denver metro area Thursday

We will see partly cloudy skies for your Thursday throughout the Denver metro, with another day of above-normal temperatures for most of us.

Highs will climb into the mid to upper 60s once again.

The average high for this point in November is 53 degrees, which we'll surpass. But the record high was in 2016 when Colorado hit 80 degrees.

A weak storm system will bring a chance of rain and snow to the mountains in the afternoon hours Thursday, where highs temperatures will climb into the 40s under mostly cloudy skies. And there'll be a slight chance of a stray shower in the metro during the early part of the afternoon.

Things will dry out for Friday statewide, with mild and dry conditions settling in through Saturday.

Sunday will bring us much cooler temperatures with a chance of rain and snow Sunday evening into Monday. Highs could dip into the 40s early Monday as we anticipate some morning flurries.

Much cooler weather moves in for the beginning part of next week ahead of your Thanksgiving festivities.

