Cloudy and cooler across Colorado to end 2023

DENVER- A cold front is now sliding into Colorado and will bring some cooler conditions to the state for the last day of the year.

A few mountain snow showers are possible today, with increasing clouds and partly sunny skies on the plains.

Highs in the Denver area will slip back into the lower 40s for the afternoon on New Year's Eve with more cloud cover through early evening.

We'll see low 30s by 7pm and upper 20s in downtown Denver by midnight.

The weather will be dry and cool to start the new year, with highs in the middle 40s Monday. Another minor storm could bring some light snow next Thursday for the Front Range.

