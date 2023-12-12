Light snow possible in Denver Tuesday night

It will be a chilly and foggy start to our day. Skies will stay cloudy throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

There will be a slight chance for a few light flurries today some light snow Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

We could see up to an inch of snow along the Front Range by early Wednesday, especially south along the Palmer Divide. It'll be chilly again Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Warmer and drier weather will settle in by the end of the week and we'll see upper 50s on Saturday and Sunday.

Cloudy and chilly for the next two days across the Denver metro area

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.