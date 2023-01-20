Watch Now
Cloudy and chilly for Denver with heavy snow for southeast Colorado

Light snow for metro today, more on Sunday
The weather pattern will remain cold and unsettled for the next 7 to 10 days with more snow in the forecast
Posted at 5:55 AM, Jan 20, 2023
DENVER — There will be another chance for light snow today as a new storm system swirls into Colorado from the west. This storm will spread the heaviest snow over southeastern Colorado and a winter storm warning is in effect Friday through early Saturday for those areas as 4 to 8 inches of snow is expected.

Denver and the I-25 Corridor will have much light snow - less than an inch on Friday. Saturday and Sunday will stay cold with highs in the lower 30s.

The mountains will also have just light snow and continued cold temperatures with highs in the 20s and lows near zero degrees.

Yet another storm may bring more snow Sunday night and Monday with a few inches expected. The cold weather should hold through next week.

