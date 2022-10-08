Clearing skies and warmer temperatures Saturday in Denver

DENVER — Skies will gradually clear out across the Denver-area this Saturday.

Highs today will rebound to the 60s to near 70 degrees, then climb to the low to mid-70s on Sunday. In the mountains, more mild and pleasant weather is expected with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Right now is prime time for checking out the golden glow of the aspens! We have some wonderful suggestions for routes to take to see the best views with the help of our leaf peeping guide.

Early next week will be warm and dry, but there are some indications on the longer range forecast models of a cooler and wetter period coming by the middle of the month, with freezing overnight temperatures and perhaps even our first snowfall — we will keep watching!



