Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Clearing skies and warmer temperatures Saturday in Denver

Highs in the 60s and 70s this weekend
Denver7 forecast Saturday
Denver7
Denver7 forecast Saturday
Posted at 8:17 AM, Oct 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-08 10:17:19-04

DENVER — Skies will gradually clear out across the Denver-area this Saturday.

Highs today will rebound to the 60s to near 70 degrees, then climb to the low to mid-70s on Sunday. In the mountains, more mild and pleasant weather is expected with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Right now is prime time for checking out the golden glow of the aspens! We have some wonderful suggestions for routes to take to see the best views with the help of our leaf peeping guide.

Early next week will be warm and dry, but there are some indications on the longer range forecast models of a cooler and wetter period coming by the middle of the month, with freezing overnight temperatures and perhaps even our first snowfall — we will keep watching!

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020