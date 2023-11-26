Clear and cool Sunday, with a warming trend ahead

After widespread snow and cold temperatures Saturday, skies are clear across Colorado to start our Sunday.

Temperatures will gradually climb to the upper 30s to near 40 degrees across the Denver area. Expect a bluebird day in the mountains, with highs in the 20s to low 30s this afternoon.

A warming trend is on the way next week. Overnight lows will still be cold tonight, falling to the teens across the Front Range and single digits in the high country.

Skies stay clear overnight, so you'll get a great view of the full moon!

Monday, expect dry weather state-wide, with highs in the mid-40s in Denver. Temperatures rebound to the low 50s Tuesday and Wednesday, with 40s and sunshine expected through the end of the week.

