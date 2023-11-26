Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Clear and cool Sunday, with a warming trend ahead

Highs near 40 degrees today in Denver
Denver7 Forecast 11/26/23. Sunny skies and chilly temperatures Sunday across the state.
wx photo.png
Poster image - 2023-11-26T101227.032.jpg
Posted at 10:16 AM, Nov 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-26 12:34:23-05

After widespread snow and cold temperatures Saturday, skies are clear across Colorado to start our Sunday.

Temperatures will gradually climb to the upper 30s to near 40 degrees across the Denver area. Expect a bluebird day in the mountains, with highs in the 20s to low 30s this afternoon.

A warming trend is on the way next week. Overnight lows will still be cold tonight, falling to the teens across the Front Range and single digits in the high country.

Skies stay clear overnight, so you'll get a great view of the full moon!

Monday, expect dry weather state-wide, with highs in the mid-40s in Denver. Temperatures rebound to the low 50s Tuesday and Wednesday, with 40s and sunshine expected through the end of the week.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020