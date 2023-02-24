Chilly but sunny across the Denver metro area today

DENVER — The Arctic air mass will gradually loosen its grip on Colorado over the next 24 hours. Some snow will fall in the mountains through Friday morning, with the heaviest snow west of the Continental Divide.

Sunshine will help thaw things out on Friday with highs returning into the upper 30s to low 40s across the Denver metro area. It will be a bit cooler near Fort Collins and Greeley, with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Saturday and Sunday will be milder with some rain showers possible in Denver on Sunday. Highs will be in the low 50s. Some snow will return to the high country over the weekend with 4 to 8 inches possible on Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry and mild, followed by another chance for snow on Wednesday.

