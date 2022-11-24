Watch Now
Chilly but dry on Thanksgiving afternoon across Colorado

Much warmer for Black Friday shopping
Skies are already starting to clear and we'll see some sunshine and highs in the low 40s across the Denver metro area this Thanksgiving afternoon.
Posted at 6:03 AM, Nov 24, 2022
DENVER — We saw a little light snow south of Denver overnight, but skies are already starting to clear from north to south. We'll see more sunshine and temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s for the start of the Turkey Trot at Washington Park.

We'll see highs in the low 40s this afternoon, but a gusty northerly wind will make it feel a little cooler. Nice travel conditions across the state if you're heading out!

Drier and warmer weather will return for the end of the week and will linger through the weekend. Highs are expected in the upper 40s for Friday and mid-to upper 50s on Saturday and Sunday.

A new storm should bring a chance for snow and colder weather to Colorado by the middle of next week.

