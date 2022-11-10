Chilly and windy along the Front Range today, with some light snow tonight

The weather will trend colder for the next several days, with some snow for the mountains and a little snow for Denver and the eastern plains as well.

Snow has lightened up in the mountains this morning, but we could see another 2 to 4 inches in the northern and central mountains today. A winter weather advisory is in effect until noon for the mountains along and north of I-70.

Denver and the eastern plains will miss most of the snow as the storm will race too quickly to the east to bring more than some flurries late Thursday and early Friday.

Strong northwest winds will bring colder weather the eastern plains today, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday will be dry, but chilly with lows in the upper teens to low 20s and highs only in the low 40s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and a little milder with highs in the low 50s.

Sunday will stay dry in Denver, but some light snow will develop over the mountains, mainly along and south of I-70. Temperatures in Denver will be just a couple degrees cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

A stronger cold front will drop south into Colorado on Monday bringing more snow to the mountains and a chance for light snow to Denver and the northeast plains. Highs in Denver on Monday will just be in the middle 30s.

Cold weather will hold across the state next Tuesday and Wednesday and through most of next week.

