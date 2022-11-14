Chilly all week long across the Denver metro area

DENVER — The jet stream winds will be blowing down from Canada this week, dragging some chilly air into Colorado, but not very much snow.

Today will start out cold, with lows in the teens for Denver and the northeast plains. The mountains are still seeing some light snow showers and lows in the single digits. During the day, skies will be partly cloudy over the Denver area and highs will only reach the upper 30s. The mountains will continue to have snow showers with temperatures in the 20s.

Tuesday will stay chilly, but dry in Denver and across the eastern plains. There will be some light snow showers for the mountains. Highs in Denver will just be in the mid-to upper 30s while the mountain temperatures again stay in the 20s.

Cold weather will ease slightly across the state Wednesday with highs in the 40s in Denver, some 50s over western and southern Colorado. The mountains will be mostly sunny with highs in the 30s.

Another surge of cold air will hit Colorado Thursday and Friday. There will be some snow, but heavy amounts are not expected. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 30s for Denver and back to the 20s for the mountains.

Friday will turn even colder, with a chance for flurries across much of the state. Morning lows will be in the single digits in Denver with highs only in the upper 20s.

Milder weather will return next weekend with 40s for Denver on Saturday and low 50s by Sunday.

