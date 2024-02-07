Watch Now
Chance for rain with gusty winds today

Highs in the 50s for the Denver metro this afternoon
Posted at 4:54 AM, Feb 07, 2024
A few rain showers from this system may roll east off the foothills this afternoon and lead to some wet roads for the Wednesday evening commute.

Our southwestern mountains will see some moderate to heavy snow develop that will continue through Thursday. We are expecting to measure the snow in feet again. There are Winter Storm Warnings in effect for most of western Colorado for snow that will fall through Thursday.

A few more light rain/snow showers are possible on Thursday and Friday, but there's an even better chance of snow and a bigger cool down on Saturday.

We'll see snow and highs in the 30s across the Denver metro area on Saturday. Skies will start to clear on Sunday as the storm quickly pushes east.

