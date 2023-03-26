Chance for metro snow Sunday night through Monday

DENVER —Staying cool Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees across the Denver area. In the mountains, expect highs in the 20s, with snow showers developing this afternoon.

The chance for snow arrives for the metro late tonight. Around 1-2 inches of accumulation will be possible overnight through Monday midday.

The chilly weather will stick around on Monday, with highs in the low 40s.

Temperatures then warm to the low 50s on Tuesday, upper 50s on Wednesday, and 60s return by Thursday... Feeling more like Springtime!

