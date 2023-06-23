Watch Now
Calmer and drier weather settle in across Colorado this weekend

More sunshine and 80s in Denver Friday
Skies are clearing after another round of severe weather hit the Denver metro area. We'll see more sunshine and 80s for Friday afternoon.
Posted at 5:55 AM, Jun 23, 2023
Skies are starting to clear after another very active weather day across the Denver metro area.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds Friday morning, with drier and warmer weather to end the week. We'll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s Friday afternoon.

This warmer and drier weather will continue through the weekend. Expect highs in the 80s under a sunny sky each afternoon. It will be a beautiful start on Sunday for Denver's Pride Parade. We'll see 60s early that morning with 70s during the parade.

