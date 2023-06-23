Calmer and drier weather settle in across Colorado this weekend

Skies are starting to clear after another very active weather day across the Denver metro area.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds Friday morning, with drier and warmer weather to end the week. We'll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s Friday afternoon.

This warmer and drier weather will continue through the weekend. Expect highs in the 80s under a sunny sky each afternoon. It will be a beautiful start on Sunday for Denver's Pride Parade. We'll see 60s early that morning with 70s during the parade.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.