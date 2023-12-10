Watch Now
Breezy and not as cold Sunday across the plains

High winds and scattered mountain snow showers today
Expect partly cloudy skies this Sunday and milder temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s across the Denver area and plains. Our northern mountains can expect more snow.
Posted at 6:34 AM, Dec 10, 2023
Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Highs will not be as chilly, climbing to the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon across the Denver area and plains.

High winds can be expected over our northern Front Range mountains and foothills through Sunday. A High Wind Warning is in place until 5 p.m., with wind gusts up to 80 mph possible. Another round of mountain snow showers are likely as well over and north of i70.

Monday will be mild again for the Front Range, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Another minor storm is expected to arrive on Tuesday. Most of the snow will be confined to the mountains, but temperatures drop and light snow showers are possible over the plains.

