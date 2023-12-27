DENVER — Snow has come to an end here in the Denver metro, but we are still dealing with areas of blowing snow which continues to be an issue in the eastern plains.

We will see conditions improving by mid-morning Wednesday, with the strong winds tampering down into the early afternoon.

Much better conditions are expected by mid to late afternoon. High temperatures throughout the Denver metro will climb into the mid 40s.

Dry and mild weather will settle in for the rest of the week. Highs will climb into the lower 50s.

Blizzard Warning for the plains lifts as weather and travel conditions improve Wednesday

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.