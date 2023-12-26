Blizzard conditions continue on the eastern plains Tuesday

We are waking up to light snow falling throughout the Denver metro. We have temperatures in the 20s. The snow will taper off late Tuesday morning, making way for mostly cloudy skies later Tuesday and highs in the lower 40s.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect east of the Denver metro, all the way to the Kansas border.

Denver is not in the Blizzard Warning.

Castle Rock is in a Blizzard Warning through 5 a.m. Wednesday.

We could see areas of blowing snow, treacherous driving conditions, and strong winds above 65 mph.

Expect improving conditions on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies, less wind and highs in the low to mid 40s.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 9 a.m. Tuesday

