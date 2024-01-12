Watch Now
Denver7 | Weather

Bitter cold weather to settle in across Colorado this weekend

Wind chill warning goes into effect Friday night
Multiple weather warnings will go into effect around Colorado today as cold air moves in for the next several days.
Posted at 6:08 AM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 08:11:34-05

A bitter cold Arctic air mass will settle in across Colorado within the next 24 hours. We're looking at the coldest weather so far this season this coming weekend.

We'll see mostly sunny skies today, with highs in the mid- to upper 30s this afternoon. This is the last time we are above freezing until likely the middle of next week!

Snow will develop tonight and temperatures will drop below zero by early Saturday morning, with highs only in the single digits.

Denver and the northeastern plains will likely see around 2-4 inches over the weekend. The bigger story will be the bitter cold that will settle into Colorado over the weekend.

A wind chill warning goes into effect tonight and remains in place until 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Be careful out there this weekend and stay inside if you can.

