Bitter cold and snow on the way this weekend

DENVER — Clouds increase and highs will stay cold Saturday, around 30 degrees in Denver. Expect bitter cold to settle in across northeastern Colorado tonight through Monday.

More snow is now falling in the northern and central mountains. A winter storm warning will be in effect through Saturday for the mountains along and north of I-70, where nearly two feet of snow will accumulate in the Park Range near Steamboat by Saturday night.

Today, a fresh blast of cold air will arrive with the passage of a cold front. Only a little snow is expected over the northeast plains, but some freezing drizzle may develop on Saturday, with slick driving conditions. With the passage of the cold front, expect and very cold temperatures and some light snow Sunday and Monday across the Front Range and plains.

We'll see highs only in the teens on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will dip to near zero by early Monday morning!

The cold weather pattern will continue through at least the middle of next week, followed by a slow warming trend.

Denver7 Weather

