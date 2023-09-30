Warm Saturday to close out September – but a cooldown is on the way.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon for the Front Range. Winds will also pick up later today as well. With those higher winds we have a red flag warning for high fire danger across western Colorado.

It'll be partly cloudy and mild for the early kickoff in Boulder as CU takes on USC. It'll warm up to the low 80s by the end of the game.

A few scattered showers are also possible for the foothills and metro Denver. At this point, though, it's only a 10% chance. Chances for precipitation are highest over parts of the high country at around 30%.

For Sunday, highs will still be in the 80s with dry conditions for the plains.

While our highs sit around 12 degrees above seasonal normal Saturday and staying in the mid-80s Sunday, a significant cooldown is on the way. Highs could dip into the low 60s on Tuesday with a chance of rain, and cool weather sticks around on Wednesday with temps only reaching the mid-60s.

By late next week, highs are likely to rebound to the upper 60s and low 70s, which is right in line for the first week of October in Denver.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.