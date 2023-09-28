Another warm and sunny day across Colorado

DENVER — Our weather pattern is on repeat this week and we're in for another gorgeous day.

Expect lots of sunshine for the rest of this week, with afternoon high temperatures about 10 to 15 degrees above normal today through Sunday.

Lows will fall to the upper 40s to middle 50s across the Front Range and plains each morning, while the mountains dip into the upper 20s to middle 30s.

This quiet and dry weather pattern will remain in place through the weekend! The winds will pick up on Saturday, with highs in the low to mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday.

It will turn cooler in the mountains on Sunday, with a chance of scattered showers. We'll see a better chance of rain on the plains next week, with 70s by Tuesday.

The Aspen trees are changing colors - especially across northern and central Colorado, so the next couple of weeks will provide some very lovely scenes. Get out there and enjoy!

