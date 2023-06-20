Another warm and dry day in store across the Denver metro area

DENVER — Summer officially starts Wednesday morning and it's finally starting to feel like it! We saw a high of 87 degrees in Denver on Monday and to will be just as warm.

We'll see lots of sunshine for the Tuesday morning drive, with 50s and 60s at sunrise. Winds will kick up a bit out of the southwest and that will lead to another warm afternoon.

Mostly sunny throughout Tuesday, with mid to upper 80s across the northeastern plains and 70s in the mountains.

Summer officially begins early Wednesday with the summer solstice at 8:57 a.m. We'll see a sunny start to the day, with increasing cloud coverage and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon and evening.

The risk for strong to severe storms increases mid-week across the eastern plains.

Temperatures will cool a bit by Thursday and we'll see more afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s on Thursday and low to mid 80s Friday through the weekend.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.