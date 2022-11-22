Another warm and dry day across Colorado

DENVER — It will be another mild day across the Denver metro area and that makes for some great travel before Thanksgiving. Expect highs in the upper 40s to low 50s across northeastern Colorado both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our next cold front is set to roll in Wednesday afternoon. The winds will pick up tomorrow afternoon and we'll see light snow develop in the mountains by early afternoon. The plains will see stronger winds, with a light dusting of snow possible Thanksgiving morning.

This system should pass quickly, with clearing skies and highs in the low 40s on Thanksgiving afternoon.

Drier and warmer weather will return for the end of the week and will linger through the weekend. Highs are expected in the mid 50s for Friday and upper 50s to near 60 degrees on Saturday!

Denver7 Weather

