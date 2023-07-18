Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Another hot and mainly dry day for the Denver metro area

Highs in the 90s near Denver and more triple-digit heat for southern Colorado
It will be another hot day, with highs in the low to mid 90s. A few gusty thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon and early evening.
Lisa weather July 18,2023.jpg
Posted at 5:43 AM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 08:01:22-04

Monday was the hottest day of the year, with a high of 97 degrees. Tuesday will only be a few degrees cooler, with highs in the low to mid 90s across the Denver metro area. More triple-digit heat is in store across southern Colorado and the southeastern plains.

A few more gusty thunderstorms will pop up Tuesday, with increasing clouds by early afternoon. A few of these storms could turn a little severe on the far eastern plains.

Some cooler temperatures and a better chance for afternoon thunderstorms arrives Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will slip back into the 80s in the Denver area.

Warmer and drier weather will return starting Friday with only a few afternoon thunderstorms.

The weekend should be hot and dry with highs back in the mid 90s.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 Weather

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020