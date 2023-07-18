Another hot and mainly dry day for the Denver metro area

Monday was the hottest day of the year, with a high of 97 degrees. Tuesday will only be a few degrees cooler, with highs in the low to mid 90s across the Denver metro area. More triple-digit heat is in store across southern Colorado and the southeastern plains.

A few more gusty thunderstorms will pop up Tuesday, with increasing clouds by early afternoon. A few of these storms could turn a little severe on the far eastern plains.

Some cooler temperatures and a better chance for afternoon thunderstorms arrives Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will slip back into the 80s in the Denver area.

Warmer and drier weather will return starting Friday with only a few afternoon thunderstorms.

The weekend should be hot and dry with highs back in the mid 90s.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.