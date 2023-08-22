Another hot and dry day in store for the Denver metro area

We hit a high of 99 degrees on Monday and that broke the previous record of 97.

Tuesday will be another extremely hot day with more upper 90s across the Denver metro area. Tuesday's record high is 98 degrees and we will once again get pretty close to that.

There is very little thunderstorm activity expected across Colorado through Wednesday. There may be just a few storms over the mountains. The hot weather will continue through mid-week, followed by an increase in moisture and cloud cover for the end of the week.

By Thursday and Friday, expect a better chance for storms and showers, along with a gradual cool down. Expect high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s on Thursday, with low 80s for highs on Friday.

Saturday will be the coolest and wettest day of the week with showers and thunderstorms likely and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for Denver, and in the 60s to low 70s for the northern mountains.

Warmer and drier weather will begin to return starting early next week.

Another heat advisory goes into effect at noon Tuesday

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.