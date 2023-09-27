Watch Now
Another day of sunshine and 80s across the Denver metro area

Cooler, with a better chance of rain next week
A beautiful day in store for Colorado with plenty of sunshine and near-record high temps reaching the upper 80s in the Denver metro area through the rest of the week.
Posted at 5:39 AM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 07:45:15-04

DENVER — Colorado is enjoying a warm and wonderful start to fall. Expect lots of sunshine for the rest of this week, with afternoon high temperatures about 5 to 15 degrees above normal.

Highs will climb into the mid- to upper 80s across the metro area this afternoon, with 60s and 70s in the mountains. Expect clear skies and dry conditions statewide for the next several days.

Lows will fall to the upper 40s to middle 50s across the Front Range and plains each morning, while the mountains dip into the upper 20s to middle 30s.

This quiet and dry weather pattern will remain in place through the end of the week. It looks like there will be a slight cool down on Sunday, with a chance of showers into early next week.

The Aspen trees are changing colors - especially across northern and central Colorado, so the next couple of weeks will provide some very lovely scenes. Get out there and enjoy!

