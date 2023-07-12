Another day of 90s and sunshine for Denver

Tuesday was only our third day of 90-degree heat this year, but more 90s are in store both Wednesday and Thursday.

There will be highs in the upper 90s to low 100s over Eastern Colorado and in the Grand Junction area. Fire danger remains high across the Western half of the state.

By the end of the week, it will be sightly cooler with a better chance for storms across Eastern Colorado. Expect high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s on Friday with a few storms possible.

Saturday will be a bit cooler with a better chance of afternoon storms. We'll see low to mid 80s on Saturday and upper 80s to low 90s on Sunday.

Early next week will warm up and dry out again as highs return to the 90s for lower elevations.

