Another day of 90s and sunshine for Denver

90s in store for the next two days
We hit a high of 93 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday is expected to be similar. We'll dip back down into the 90s on Friday with a chance for afternoon storms.
7-day forecast July 12,2023.jpg
Posted at 5:56 AM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 08:10:34-04

Tuesday was only our third day of 90-degree heat this year, but more 90s are in store both Wednesday and Thursday.

There will be highs in the upper 90s to low 100s over Eastern Colorado and in the Grand Junction area. Fire danger remains high across the Western half of the state.

By the end of the week, it will be sightly cooler with a better chance for storms across Eastern Colorado. Expect high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s on Friday with a few storms possible.

Saturday will be a bit cooler with a better chance of afternoon storms. We'll see low to mid 80s on Saturday and upper 80s to low 90s on Sunday.

Early next week will warm up and dry out again as highs return to the 90s for lower elevations.

Denver7 Weather

denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

