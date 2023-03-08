Another cool and cloudy day across the Denver metro area

DENVER — The weather will stay a bit unsettled this week as a series of storm systems races across the central and northern Rockies. We'll see more patchy fog and drizzle across the eastern plains this morning and that could lead to more icy roads for the commute.

There will be more clouds than sun today, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s along the Front Range. A round of snow is possible late Wednesday into early Thursday as a stronger storm pushes across Wyoming into the Upper Midwest.

Winds will be cold and gusty from the northwest on Thursday as the storm system swirls off to the east of Colorado. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s both Wednesday and Thursday. Commutes Wednesday evening and Thursday morning could be a bit slick.

Another storm system will approach Colorado on Friday, bringing snow to the mountains, but also pulling milder air into eastern Colorado. This storm will mostly impact the high country, while the weather turns a bit warmer on the plains through Saturday. Highs will reach the upper 40s to low 50s in Denver on Friday and the mid- to upper 50s on Saturday.

Sunday will be windy and a bit colder with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s in Denver.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream