Another bitter cold and slick start to the day across Colorado

DENVER — The Arctic air mass that has gripped Colorado and much of the northern United States will continue to have us in it's icy grip through this morning. We are seeing wind chills from 20 to 40 degrees below zero for the morning commute.

Some light snow fell overnight so the roads are slick this morning. We are seeing some clearing skies, though, with plenty of sunshine for this Tuesday.

The Denver7 Weather Action Day will remain in effect until 8 AM today due to the very cold temperatures. Temperatures will climb into the 20s by lunch, with highs near freezing by 4 p.m.

The Arctic air will continue to ease up on Colorado as the coldest air slips off to the east of Colorado. Some of the really cold air will remain trapped in the high mountain valleys - such as the Fraser area, Gunnison, Steamboat Springs and Alamosa - so expect a few more days of really cold weather in those areas.

Wednesday will be in the upper 30s across the Denver metro area, with 40s by Thursday. Friday will see highs in the upper 40s to low 50s!

The snowy weather pattern will also come to an end for the mountains. Dry weather is expected this week in the high country with the next chance for snow not arriving until Saturday.

Denver7 Weather

