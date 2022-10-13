Mild weather will continue across Colorado through the weekend

DENVER — More delightful weather is in store for Colorado over the next few days! Sunny, mild days and clear cool nights will be the way of the weather through the beginning of the weekend.

We'll see overnight lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s for Denver and the eastern plains, with 20s to low 30s in the mountains. A frost advisory is in effect across the eastern plains until 8 a.m.

Skies will stay nice and clear today, but it will be a bit cooler than yesterday. We'll see highs in the mid to upper 60s.

The weather will stay dry and quiet through Saturday, but a weak cold front will slide into the state Saturday night and bring cooler weather and a chance for showers on Sunday. Highs will drop to the lower 60s in the Denver area with 40s and 50s in the mountains.

Right now is still prime time for checking out the golden aspens! We have some wonderful suggestions for routes to take to see the best views with the help of our leaf peeping guide.

Early next week should turn back to a warmer and drier pattern once again.

There are some indications on the longer range forecast models of a cooler and wetter period coming by the end of the month, with freezing overnight temperatures and perhaps even our first snowfall — we will keep watching!

