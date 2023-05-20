Air Quality Advisory for wildfire smoke in effect for metro Denver

DENVER- Our poor air quality will last for the Front Range and eastern plains from Canadian wildfire smoke. Winds are expected to shift through midday, cutting off the excessive smoke pouring into eastern Colorado.

Western Colorado is seeing more sunshine to start the weekend, with a few late-day thunderstorms possible.

As the winds shift across the metro-area, our temperatures will warm. Expect highs to be in the upper 60s to low 70s on Saturday, with more sunshine and highs in the mid-to-upper 70s on Sunday. However, do expect the typical daily dose of afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs will reach near 80 degrees early next week with slightly lower rain chances.

Another cold front will arrive next Wednesday and increase the chance for showers and storms.

