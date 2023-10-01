After a record high end to September, the first week of October will feel more like Fall

The high temperature Saturday climbed to 91 degrees at Denver International Airport, breaking the previous record of 90 degrees for September 30th.

The normal high is 73 degrees.

Denver has set the daily record high of 91° breaking the previous record of 90°. This is the hottest temperature seen this late in the year since records began in 1872. #COwx pic.twitter.com/LuZhaaAxDe — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 30, 2023

October 1 is the latest Denver has ever seen a 90-degree day. Sunday, expect highs in the low 80s across the metro-area, so not as hot, but still above average.

Colorado's high country will see temperatures climb to the 60s and low 70s. A few late-day showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible, mainly west of the Continental Divide.

The Aspen leaves are peaking over portions of our northern and central mountains- a great time to get outside and explore, ahead of cooler and wetter arriving early next week.

Temperatures Monday will again climb to the low 80s in Denver. Winds pick up ahead of our next cold front, set to arrive on Tuesday.

It’ll feel like fall in Denver for the first week of October. High temperatures are forecast to be in the mid to upper 60s on Tuesday, then low 60s on Wednesday, with scattered rain showers. Light snow will be possible in the mountains.

By late next week, temperatures will rebound to seasonal norms across the metro-area in the upper 60s and low 70s, with plenty of sunshine.

