After 80s the last few days, expect 40s with rain and snow for the Denver metro Friday

A strong cold front is moving across the state and will replace the record heat that has held across the eastern plains with cold, rain and even snow today.

A Denver7 Weather Action Day has been issued for Friday due to the combination of much colder temperatures and a chilly mix of rain and snow.

Winter weather advisories are in place over most of the Colorado high country for Friday through early Saturday morning. Snowfall will be in the 4 to 8 inch range for most areas, although some heavy snow squalls, complete with lightning and thunder, may bump some local amounts higher..

In Denver and across northeastern Colorado, it will turn much colder with highs only in the 40s Friday with a mix of rain and snow for the Denver area. Western and southern suburbs — elevations about 6,000 feet — will likely pick up a few inches of wet, slushy snow Friday afternoon and evening.

Downtown Denver and communities closer to 5,000 feet elevation will have a rain and snow mix that will mostly melt upon impact. Driving conditions Friday afternoon and evening will be mainly wet for the metro area, but slushy in the foothills and over the Palmer Divide.

Saturday will be a cool day with snow showers in the mountains and lingering rain showers for Denver and the eastern plains. Highs will be in the 30s in the mountains and upper 40s to low 50s for lower elevations.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the 60s for Denver and the eastern plains and in the 40s in the mountains.

