Colder weather is now settling in across Colorado and we're looking at the coldest weather of the season this coming weekend.

An Arctic cold front will move into the central Rockies Thursday. Temperatures will start to tank and we'll see a chance of light snow on the plains. Highs will be in the upper 20s across the Denver metro area by noon, but will drop into the teens by Thursday night's commute as those winds kick up out of the north.

The cold will remain through the weekend along with periods of snow. Heavy snow will fall in the mountains - especially along and north of I-70 where 18-30 inches will fall through next Monday.

Denver and the northeastern plains will likely see around one inch of snow Thursday and another 2-4 inches over the weekend. The bigger story will be the bitter cold that will settle into Colorado over the weekend. Sub-zero lows and highs in the teens can be expected Saturday through Monday in the Denver area.

Active weather pattern in place across Colorado for the next five days

