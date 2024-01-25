Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

A weak winter storm will move into Colorado Thursday

Light snow possible in Denver by the evening
It will be another quiet day, with increasing clouds across the plains and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Light snow is possible in Denver Thursday night.
Bill Sorenson.jpeg
Posted at 6:07 AM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 08:13:08-05

We are in for another mild day before a weak and fast-moving storm rolls through Colorado.

We'll see plenty of sunshine Thursday morning along the Front Range, with increasing clouds by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Heavier snow will develop in the southern mountains Thursday and continue through Friday. We'll see some light snow overnight along the I-25 corridor, with some of the slickest conditions expected from Castle Rock south toward Colorado Springs where we could see 1 to 2 inches of snow.

Skies clear for the weekend and warmer and drier weather will settle back in.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures are expected to be well above average, soaring to the upper 50s to even low 60s Monday through Wednesday - feeling more like Spring-time!

A weak winter storm will move into Colorado Thursday

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020