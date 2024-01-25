We are in for another mild day before a weak and fast-moving storm rolls through Colorado.

We'll see plenty of sunshine Thursday morning along the Front Range, with increasing clouds by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Heavier snow will develop in the southern mountains Thursday and continue through Friday. We'll see some light snow overnight along the I-25 corridor, with some of the slickest conditions expected from Castle Rock south toward Colorado Springs where we could see 1 to 2 inches of snow.

Skies clear for the weekend and warmer and drier weather will settle back in.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures are expected to be well above average, soaring to the upper 50s to even low 60s Monday through Wednesday - feeling more like Spring-time!

A weak winter storm will move into Colorado Thursday

