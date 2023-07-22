Watch Now
A warmup this weekend for Colorado

Afternoon highs close to 100 by Sunday and Monday
Denver7 Stacey Donaldson has your forecast for 7/22.
Saturday forecast
Posted at 7:40 AM, Jul 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-22 09:40:14-04

Hot, dry weather this weekend for the Front Range and the eastern plains.
Our afternoon highs will be in the low 90s for Saturday, then close to 100 on Sunday.

Western Colorado remains hot and dry with temperatures in the 90s to around 100 degrees in the Grand Valley and in the upper 70s to mid 80s in the mountains for the weekend.

The hot and mainly dry weather can be expected through the middle of next week.

By the middle of the week, we will have chances or stormy weather back in the forecast.

