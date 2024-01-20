Watch Now
A warm up on the way this weekend

Warmer air begins to slide into Colorado on Saturday with the high temperature in Denver expected to be around 40 degrees with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Then on Sunday, even warmer in the metro with a high temperature of 51 degrees.
Posted at 9:09 AM, Jan 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-20 11:09:10-05

After a cold 24 hours, a nice warmup is heading our way this weekend. Our official high for Denver was 34 degrees at DIA Friday afternoon.

For the first time in many days, there were no winter weather alerts in place for Colorado’s high country and most of the mountains should expect a break from the snow again on Saturday.

Warmer air begins to slide into Colorado on Saturday with the high temperature in Denver expected to be around 40 degrees with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Then on Sunday, even warmer in the metro with highs in the low 50s degrees.

Another storm system will kick up more light to moderate snow showers for higher elevations on Sunday.

For those Coloradans sick and tired of the stretch of extreme wind chills, there’s good news next week. The warmer weather pattern remains in place for much of the week with high temps in Denver and along the Front Range staying in the 40s to low 50s.

