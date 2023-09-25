DENVER — It's a warm start to fall. We'll see lots of sunshine this week, and afternoon high temperatures will be about 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

Temperatures will dip into the 40s and 50s Monday morning with 70s by lunch and highs in the low 80s.

It gets even warmer by midweek. We'll see highs in the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures about 5 to 10 degrees above normal for the start of fall in Colorado

This quiet and dry weather pattern will remain in place through the end of the week. It looks like we'll see a slight cool down on Sunday.

The Aspen trees are changing colors - especially across northern and central Colorado, so the next couple of weeks will provide some very lovely scenes. Get out there and enjoy!

