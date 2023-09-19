DENVER — We'll see more warm and mainly dry weather for the last week of summer. Fall officially starts early Saturday!

Temperatures will be a couple of degrees above normal with more low 80s for the next three days.

A few isolated gusty storms and scattered showers will once again roll off the foothills later Tuesday. Skies will clear out overnight with more sunshine in store on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures cool slightly to round out the week with highs back in the upper 70s.

We'll see some beautiful fall weather this weekend, as Fall officially begins, with highs in the 70s on Saturday and Sunday under a sunny sky.

High temperatures near 80 degrees for the next few days

