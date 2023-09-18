DENVER — This is the last official week of summer before the fall equinox early Saturday.

Temperatures will remain on the warm side for the beginning of this week with low to mid 80s expected from Monday through Wednesday.

A few isolated gusty storms will be possible, mainly in the mountains. We'll see a slight chance of a few of these rolling east over the plains, but it will mainly just be an increase in cloud cover for the metro area.

Temperatures cool slightly to round out the week with highs back in the upper 70s.

We'll see some beautiful fall weather this weekend with highs in the 70s on Saturday and Sunday under a sunny sky.

A warm end to summer across Colorado this week

