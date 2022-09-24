A warm and sunny weekend across Colorado

DENVER — It will be a gorgeous first weekend of Autumn across Colorado!

Today and tomorrow will be dry, warm and very pleasant! Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s for lower elevations and in the 60s to low 70s in the mountains.

Nighttime lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s for lower elevations and in the low to mid-30s in the mountains.

The weather looks terrific for the Broncos game Sunday night with clear skies and mild temperatures in the low to mid-70s at kickoff.

The annual golden display of aspen will put on a pretty good show this weekend for the northern mountain areas. The short, but beloved, leaf peeping season has begun. The leaves will peak in colors in the northern and central mountains over the next two weeks. Click here for our leaf peeping guide.

This warmer than normal weather will continue into next week, with a long string of 80s across the Super 7-day.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.