DENVER — It will be a warm and mainly dry Labor Day, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s on the eastern plains. There is only a slight chance for an isolated storm or two this afternoon.

A weak but dry cold front will usher in some cooler weather on Tuesday. We'll see highs in the upper 70s to low 80s tomorrow, with plenty of sunshine.

Warm and mainly dry Labor Day across Colorado before weak cold front Tuesday

This cool down won't last long. Temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s and low 90s for the rest of the week. Dry weather is expected through Friday, with afternoon thunderstorms returning this weekend.

